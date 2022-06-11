Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.55 Million

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and approximately $242.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000302 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.