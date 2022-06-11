Bitcoin SV One Day Trading Volume Reaches $223.36 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.12 or 0.00196124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $223.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,126.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00575911 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 199.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,083,502 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

