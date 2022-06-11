BitCore Price Hits $0.0881 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $153,574.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0881 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,534.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.30 or 0.05362920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00187283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00556447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00581473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00063784 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003787 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

