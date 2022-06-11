BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Up 3.1%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.35 and last traded at $62.12. Approximately 36,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,370,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.