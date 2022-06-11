Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in May

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,364,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

