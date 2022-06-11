BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

Shares of BLK traded down $42.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $617.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,694. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $765.01. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

