BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89. 2,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 7,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,541,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $372,000.

