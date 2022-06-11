Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BGB opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,504 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

