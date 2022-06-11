Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Short Interest Update

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG opened at $0.23 on Friday. Blue Line Protection Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
About Blue Line Protection Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.