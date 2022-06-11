Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

