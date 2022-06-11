Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,250 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 4.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 192,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

