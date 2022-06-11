Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,635 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33.

