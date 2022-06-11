Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,784,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,243,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,865,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.