Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Prologis by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Prologis by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 132,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $117.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

