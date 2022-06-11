Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.84 and its 200-day moving average is $241.94. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

