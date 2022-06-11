Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,045.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.66 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.