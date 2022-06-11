Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,678,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,232 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 210,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

