Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.47 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

