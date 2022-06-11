Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $986,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

