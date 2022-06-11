Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 23,201 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAGG. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 544,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 336,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80.

