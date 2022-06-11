Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.79.
About Bluestone Resources
