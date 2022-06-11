Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.79.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

About Bluestone Resources (Get Rating)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.