BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

