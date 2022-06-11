BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 30th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Shares of LEO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 508,852 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 431,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

