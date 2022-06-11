Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 1,352.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 800 ($10.03) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 695 ($8.71) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.33.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

