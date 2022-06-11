BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 63,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,157,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,466,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $76.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.47 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

