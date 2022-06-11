BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,674 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after purchasing an additional 165,817 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 269,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 110,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

NYSE:COP opened at $116.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

