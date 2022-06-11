BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.40.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

