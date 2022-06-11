BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

