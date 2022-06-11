BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,045 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 179,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

ABT stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

