BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 3,504 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 328,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 72,468 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

