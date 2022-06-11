BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 712 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PayPal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

