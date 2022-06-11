Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $541.27 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

