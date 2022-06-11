Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) PT at C$49.39

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.24. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

