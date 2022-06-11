Brokerages Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Target Price at $71.33

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE:CMS opened at $67.71 on Friday. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,491 shares of company stock valued at $638,214. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

