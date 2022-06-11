Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) PT at GBX 324.89

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.07).
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.14) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.51) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.20) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.64) to GBX 315 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.05) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.43), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($93,874.19).
About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
