Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT at $91.38

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

HUBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

