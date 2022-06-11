Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $171.65

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

NIKE stock opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

