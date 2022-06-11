Brokerages Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $31.33

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,366. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rambus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rambus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,597,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Rambus has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

