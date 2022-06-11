Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Target Price at $28.81

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.81.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $37.03 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 494,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

