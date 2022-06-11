Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 13th (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $69.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 148.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.67 to $49.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $47.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 305,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 126,456 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 231,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,650 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 434,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

