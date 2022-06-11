BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BRT Apartments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRT Apartments has a dividend payout ratio of -129.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

BRT opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $406.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

