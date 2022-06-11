BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BRT Apartments has a payout ratio of -129.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 121.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 6,924 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $138,410.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

