BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$29.07 million during the quarter.

