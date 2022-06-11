BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 152052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.
BTU Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)
