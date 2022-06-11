BTU Protocol Trading Down 92.9% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $992.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 92.9% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

