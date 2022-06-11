BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 47,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 71,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

