Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.11 million and the lowest is $54.39 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $55.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $219.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.08 million to $220.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $254.91 million, with estimates ranging from $248.79 million to $261.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.88. 19,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $471.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $11,801,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $2,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

