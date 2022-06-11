Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.