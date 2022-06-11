Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $8.48-8.56, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 2,851,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

