Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the quarter. Camping World accounts for 8.7% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $25,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Camping World by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.82. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.56%.

Camping World Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.